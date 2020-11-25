If one thing this pandemic should have taught us, it is that we have to take care of our planet and we have to take care of each other. We are the endangered species here. If it is not clear to everyone, it should be. The animals will adapt. We are killing ourselves off with pollution, trashing our environment and not caring about our neighbors. In my 70 years on this earth, I have never seen our country as divided as it is now.
The hatred, prejudice and entitlement generated during the Trump administration has torn this country apart. It would not take much to launch us into a civil war we would never recover from.
We need to remember who we are. We need to remember the strives we have made in 50 years and not go back to a time that cannot be recreated. We need to move forward and remember that we are the people of the United States. That includes all of the people — white, Black, brown, red, yellow or blue — all the people. Unless you are an American Indian or Eskimo, you are not indigenous to North America; you are an immigrant. That being said, it is all about we the people.
We the people, forgot about the people. We allowed our ideologies to be changed. We allowed chaos and darkness into our lives. We need to stand up and take our country back. The democratic election process is not new. It happens every four years that a new president is chosen. The same way that Clinton conceded, Trump needs to concede now. It is not about the one, but about the many.
To my fellow American Republicans, you need to trust the process as well. You know what needs to be done. Stop knuckling under to the few and stand up with the many to get this country moving in the right direction before hundreds of thousands more Americans die from this pandemic. Do the right thing and encourage President Trump to step down. This is supposed to be a democracy and not a dictatorship.
To our congress, you need to place requirements on the office of president that the person running should have some government leadership experience (for example: must have held an elected office of senator, congressman, governor or mayor).
As an American born and raised here, I always felt the song “This Is My Country” as keenly as anyone. I believed America stood for right until I started to grow up and realize that white America had a different heart and felt they were better than me or anyone else of color, regardless of what minorities contributed to the American way. What about The American’s Creed? I remember learning it in elementary school. Why isn’t it stressed now?
It is time to get involved. When our children and children’s children have to return home because they cannot afford to live on their own, things need to change. The fact that corporations are making billions while children go hungry in one of the richest nations in the world is a disgrace and that needs to change.
If you can help just one person, that would be a start. Just one person helping one person and that person helping another and passing it on until the world is healed and darkness is shut out will help make a change. Let’s all start by reciting The American’s Creed and taking it to heart.