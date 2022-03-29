Ever wonder why you don’t hear cries for election reform in Maryland? I would think our voting practices would be called into question since some of them are as “onerous” as those in some of the more hotly contested states instituting election reform.
There’s a good reason for that. Why rig the vote by voting law, when you can just redistrict yourself to the outcome you desire? You see, if you draw the districts right, you will achieve the desired outcome regardless of the voting law details.
And that is exactly what the Maryland legislature has done and continues to attempt to do. Fortunately the Maryland Court of Appeals saw the redistricting effort for what it was — a partisan attempt to redistrict Maryland to advantage the favored political party and disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Maryland voters. Don’t believe me … just ask Roscoe Bartlett a former Republican U.S. representative from Maryland's 6th District.
Every January through April, a group of elites who are sure they know how to run your life better than you do, get together for the state's General Assembly. They discuss ways to stifle the productive, penalize the law abiding and reduce the liberties of the freedom loving. All the while, they advance dependence on the state, ignore lawlessness and continue to reduce Marylander’s liberties with a “state knows best” mindset.
Fortunately for Marylanders, the court has stifled the legislature in the matter of redistricting. For the sake of law abiding, liberty loving, productive Maryland citizens, I hope the Maryland legislature fails in many of their other maligned attempts at lawmaking.