My name is Aagaash Pathmathevan, and I am a member of the University of Maryland chapter of MaryPIRG.
This letter is to raise awareness for how farms are feeding antibiotics unnecessarily to cows. Recently, I watched a clip of the "Last Week Tonight" Feb. 14 episode, where John Oliver discusses how the next pandemic can be created by what we are doing now. One thing that stood out to me was factory farming. This made me think about the group I was in, which was how farms are feeding antibiotics to cows.
This is a problem because feeding antibiotics to cows unnecessarily can kill a lot of bacteria, which can result in anti-biotic resistant bacteria to ravage in cows. When we serve their beef, this can transfer to humans, this will become a problem because the virus cannot be killed by antibiotics, and humans will suffer because of it. As a result, by doing this, we would unintentionally create a new pandemic, and we would have to create new medicines in order to prevent the deaths of many people, which could take a while. Currently, many burger chains are serving beef with antibiotics, though recently, McDonald's has decided to forgo this practice.
I would like to see more awareness in the issue, and while we were able to convince McDonald's, we have a long road ahead if we want this issue to come to a screeching halt. Our next target is Wendy's.
Thank you for reading this letter.
Aagaash Pathmathevan, Frederick