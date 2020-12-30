I read with real alarm your Dec. 18 coverage of the St. Mary’s County commissioners’ meeting with Dr. Meena Brewster, the chief health officer for our county. I voted for Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R). But his misguided scolding of Dr. Brewster rang alarm bells.
Commissioner Hewitt said that our health department has been “overbearing” in trying to enforce employee mask wearing in businesses during this crisis. I have seen our health department be restrained, be educational, but certainly not heavy-handed.
Dr. Brewster’s role in St. Mary’s, before and during COVID-19, has included trying to reduce unnecessary county deaths. That is her job and her oath as an experienced medical doctor. COVID-19 is currently killing more Americans per day than the total that died in 9/11. If a foreign power were bombing the U.S. and every day killing over 3,000 of us, we as a nation would be up in arms and united. We need such patriotism and civic-mindedness now.
During World War II, we feared air and submarine strikes by the Japanese and Germans. For months and then years, our government rightfully imposed mandatory blackouts at night — no lights on, or at the least everyone’s windows heavily curtained to minimize the enemy navigating to targets via our lights. Nearly all the public accepted this nuisance, this actual infringement on individuals’ rights. One light on, and we were all potential targets — the whole neighborhood or town or city, not just the individual.
Mask-wearing during this crisis needs to be viewed the same way. No one likes the mask inconvenience and everyone wants this whole mess to end. Everyone wants to return to normal. But masks within business buildings are a small price indeed in our shared need to beat this virus.
Our farm business has twelve employees, and every one of us wearing masks in farm vehicles, in the packing room, in the washroom and in our greenhouses is a true hassle. As a business owner who spends days assuring enough gloves for my workers and bleach for disinfecting surfaces, I understand business frustrations. But this is what we all need to do.
Businesses that use legal maneuvers to resist their health departments should instead accept temporary inconveniences and do the right thing. The best path is not grousing about minor sacrificing of rights. Please accept our medical community’s overwhelming pleas to help us all beat the COVID-19 pandemic.