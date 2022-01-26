In Mark Broadhurt's response in a Jan. 21 letter to the editor of Southern Maryland News to the comments for candidate Steve Tuttle for St. Mary's County commissioner, in the words of the songbird of our generation Taylor Swift, "You need to calm down."
A moderate Democrat announces he is running for county commissioner in a historically red St. Mary’s County, and shortly after he is accused of having all sorts of ties to extreme liberalism concepts in hopes that all commissioner positions will stay filled by Republicans. It shouldn’t be this way. I commend Mr. Tuttle on his responses. It’s refreshing to hear from people who actually listen to both sides rather than sticking to party lines. It appears you are trying to paint Mr. Tuttle into a corner and do exactly to him what you are accusing him of.
Mr. Tuttle’s responses didn’t read as blowing smoke; it read to me as someone who isn’t going to make a stance on something until he has researched thoroughly, or comment so strongly his words are used against him. Mr. Tuttle sounds like someone who is willing to listen to both sides and all angles and empathize and understand the viewpoints of all people.
Mr. Tuttle doesn’t sound like he is on some crusade to push what I am making an assumption here but what you might call the “liberal agenda” or turn St. Mary’s County into a land of snowflakes. I am trying to use language I feel sounds like would be in your vernacular. Steve sounds like he is willing to listen to all people, and make decisions based on what he hears from the people.
Have you actually had a verbal conversation with Mr. Tuttle in person? Have you done work with him for the homeless in the community? Have you volunteered at our schools? Have you attended any of the open to the public book adoption committees or curriculum committees to look at the school resources to air your grievance about teaching through the lens of multiple perspectives and experiences? Based on your responses to Mr. Tuttle, again, I am making an assumption, understanding full well the irony of which I am responding to your opinion piece, but I wager the answer is a resounding no.
Just left of center or just right of center is the majority. St. Mary's public schools taught me to think critically, to question sources, to question the authority of sources, to look at multiple perspectives and take into consideration more than just one way of thinking before coming to a determination on a matter, which is what the majority of people in our county will do. They certainly are not going to be persuaded based on an ill-informed opinion piece that is trying to falsely pin a candidate as an extreme Democrat.
It appears you have swung so far to the extreme you no longer think critically for yourself. I invite you to come join the rest of us and meet us in the middle. We are here for you Mr. Broadhurst. To listen to you, if you are brave enough to listen to the rest of the moderates.
Our voices might not be the loudest, but that’s because we don’t have to be. I for one am tired of both sides pinning the other side as extreme. I am looking forward to having more people in our county who can actually communicate with one another and get things done. Mr. Tuttle, I wish you all the best on your candidacy. I look forward to learning more about you and all the people who are running.
Bill Plotner, Great Mills