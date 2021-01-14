My Democratic Party has no desire to heal the country. The president was voted out by the people as it should be. I wrote my un-representatives about our party’s obsession and hatred in 2016 further dividing our country.
Democratic obsessive vengeance only leads to hatred of all politicians by We The People.
Politicians only want more free face time on television to outdo President Trump.
My representatives continue to embarrass me and other constituents.
Trump will be out of office in days.
Stop the further destruction of our society and country.