Trash is getting out of hand. The surrounding area around the Food Lion on St. Patrick's Drive in Waldorf had liquor bottles and trash that is going into the Lancaster area.
Management at Food Lion don’t do anything about it. There is overflowing trash in their bins and the other bins have trash that is being dumped and rats have been seen eating garbage.
When asked, the store manager at Food Lion states that it’s the community doing it and it’s out of her hands.
From Food Lion to the daycare in the back garbage is seen and is disturbing the flow of run off water that flows in the stream. When the water can’t flow because of trash this causes a health hazard.
Stagnant water causes rodents and mosquitos that spread diseases. The trash is making the house values in the area less valuable. The store is supposed to help the community, not trash it.
Richard Woods, Waldorf
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.