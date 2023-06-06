Are students in the St. Mary’s public schools being “sexualized,” meaning that children are prematurely taught about gender identity and sexuality?

Sexualization is found in the “National Sex Education Standards: Core Content and Skills, K–12” (Second Edition — 2020), which includes “gender identity and expression” beginning in kindergarten and “sexual orientation and identity” beginning in the third grade.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters