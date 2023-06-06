Are students in the St. Mary’s public schools being “sexualized,” meaning that children are prematurely taught about gender identity and sexuality?
Sexualization is found in the “National Sex Education Standards: Core Content and Skills, K–12” (Second Edition — 2020), which includes “gender identity and expression” beginning in kindergarten and “sexual orientation and identity” beginning in the third grade.
Maryland law, COMAR 13A.04.18.01 - Comprehensive Health Education Instructional Programs for Grades Prekindergarten-12, includes “Family life and human sexuality.” The law states, “Direct teaching of the family life and human sexuality indicators and objectives will begin in or prior to the Grade 5.”
The “Maryland Comprehensive Health Education Framework: Pre-Kindergarten through 12th Grade” (June 2021), Standard 1c: Family Life and Human Sexuality, includes “gender identity and expression” beginning in prekindergarten and “sexual orientation and identity” beginning in the fourth grade.
In kindergarten and first grade, children are to learn to “recognize and identify a range of ways people identify and express their gender.” According to the NSES, “Gender identities may include male, female, agender, androgynous, genderqueer, nonbinary, transgender and many others, or a combination thereof.”
Is this age appropriate?
In the fourth grade, children are to “identify sexual orientation as a person’s physical and/or romantic attraction to an individual of the same and/or different gender.” According to the NSES, “Sexual orientations include, but are not limited to, asexual, bisexual, gay, heterosexual, lesbian, pansexual and queer.”
Is this age appropriate?
Local school systems are responsible for developing the curricula aligned with the framework. The materials selected by staff are reviewed by the Family Life and Human Sexuality Committee, which recommends to the superintendent of schools and the board of education a listing of materials for approval.
Why is it no longer the norm that young children can view themselves as simply boys and girls? Is it necessary to make children aware of the incongruence between biological sexes and the social construct of “gender identity”?
Why are pre-K, kindergarten and elementary school children being targeted? According to the NSES, “the core content and skills for kindergarten and early elementary focus on the individual student and their immediate surroundings (e.g., family).” The inference of this statement is an intervention, if not interference, in parenting.
Children do not have critical thinking skills, so what they are told about gender and sexuality is indoctrination to teach children what to think, and not have it undone by parents. Parents should ask their children whether teachers have told them not to tell parents about certain lessons and activities.
As stated in a notice to parents, on June 1-2 local elementary students were to be taught about puberty and adolescent sexual development, healthy relationships and consent, human reproductive systems, gender identity and expression, sexual identity and menstruation, as required by state law. Parents do have the choice to opt-out their children from instruction related to family life and human sexuality objectives.
According to a Feb. 17, 2023, Gallup poll, the percentage of U.S. adults who self-identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual is 7.2%. Accordingly, the focus on gender and sexuality appears to be politically and ideologically driven.
Attendance in the public schools has become an adverse childhood experience.