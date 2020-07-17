I’m an old-fashioned “America first” Democrat that is offended by opponents of the president wanting the economy of our country to fail for political advantage.
I am disappointed in the media giving celebrities a platform to constantly accuse the president of being a misogynist or homophobic or xenophobic or racist person; to exacerbate the hatred and division in our great country, I am finding the use of those words as offensive as the “N” word. I dislike my Democratic leaders hatred of the president and their apparent support of these spiteful individuals.
Our media even suggests that the president’s use of “Chinese virus” is xenophobic while the Chinese government’s state propaganda is blaming the USA as the cause of the Wuhan coronavirus. During WW II that would be treason.
God bless America.