We would like to take the opportunity to express our support for Mary M. Washington, candidate for the St. Mary’s County Board of Education, District 4. While unopposed on the ballot, we hold Mary in such regard that a few words are appropriate.
We have known the candidate for nearly two decades and have very clearly seen how she puts so much time, effort, and understanding into her school board role. She tirelessly strives to ensure that excellence is the goal, not merely “good enough.”
She understands the complex demographics of the district and represents the best interests of all students and parents. We have also seen the wonderful way in which she raised her son, with whom several of our children were friends. Please support Mary Washington on Nov. 3.