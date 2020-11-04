I am Tricia Powell, president of the Rotary Club of Lexington Park. Reading the letter to the editor in last week's paper, "Don’t be foolish, help the Rotary Club," written by Mr. Schwartz, showed me that people within the community recognize the critical role of the Rotary Club of Lexington Park plays in the community for the last 60 years. This year, like many charities, we are struggling to raise funds to support our projects.
Usually, our main fundraising event is the annual U.S National Oyster Festival, Shucking and Cookoff Contest we conduct every October. Funds raised through our festival support meaningful community projects that directly help the St. Mary’s County poor. Sadly, this year, because of COVID-19, we were forced to cancel the festival and have few means to raise funds.
So, not standing by to see what happens with COVID-19, we have created a new fundraiser, “The Gift and Give Online Charity Auction,” which will take place from Nov. 28 through Dec. 6. As you read this letter, the club members are blanketing social media and other media outlets to get the word out. We are confident that we will have many buyers and sponsors visiting the site over the coming weeks.
Knowing donations are in high demand, how can you help? Become a sponsor or become a product donor to showcase your business on our auction and club sites. We will recognize your donations in rotary social media posts for all to see, learn about, and show your appreciation for your community support. Please join us in this new and exciting adventure.
Our auction website is open for donations and sponsorships at https://rotarylp.org/auction. Just take a picture of your item. Upload it to our website and include a brief description, and you’re good to go. Once we have a winner, our club will arrange pickup or mailing with you. Our Rotary Club of Lexington Park team is standing by to ensure your company gets the attention it deserves. You can contact us at lexington.park@rotary.org.
Lastly, if you are interested in helping the community and making a difference in your life and those around you, please consider joining our dynamic team of rotarians. We are a diverse and action-orientated group of the community whose motto is “Service Above Self.”
Please give generously and spread the word — it will make a massive difference to many, many lives in our community and beyond.
Thank you for your generous support.
Tricia V. Powell, Lexington Park
The writer is the president of the Rotary Club of Lexington Park.