In response to the article on Page 2 of the May 27 edition of Southern Maryland News.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) discussed the need for a new Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) was not present because of health issues.
It is disrespectful to our citizens to talk about this and blame someone else for no action in decades while you are the elected officials during the no action.
The three stooges (Hoyer, Cardin and Van Hollen) have one thing in common — they support 100% the failing policies of the president in the White House, which has caused the highest gas prices, inflation and illegal immigrants to enter our country, just to mention a few.
Continuing to have the three stooges in office guarantees disaster for you.
The Republican Party has two outstanding candidates for Congress — Chris Palombi and James Tarantin for Senate. Their opponents are a combined age of 145 years. Don’t vote for rubber stamps for the high gas prices, inflation and illegal immigration.
Work hard now to insure the three stooges do not get re-elected nor any of their Democrat supporters for commissioner, state delegate, state senate, judge, clerk of the court, register of wills and school board.
Contact the Charles County Republican Central Committee or the Republican Women of Charles County. You will make a difference by supporting your future.