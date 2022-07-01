To the ones who have given up so much for our freedom.
To the service person that goes where they are ordered, does what they are told to do with no questions asked, we feel for them and thank them for their service. But what about the spouses and children? They pack up and move, leaving behind friends and relatives, moving from state to state or even to different countries. Adults make new friends and try to stay connected to past friends. The children do their best, but it’s very hard to adapt to different schools, dialects and sometimes different languages. In many cases, they are picked on by the “local” kids Their new schoolmates may not dress or live the same as what they were used to, but they adapt to fit in.
The child of a lifer lives at least the first 18 years of age moving, trying to adjust, recreating themselves with every move. Hoping that the next move will be better or more peaceful. Sometimes attending over seven different schools until they graduate from high school.
Only knowing military life, they are likely to join the military or marry a military person after graduation. Generations repeat the strain of moving their families, worrying about their children when and if they decide on a military career.
Knowing what our ancestors have gone through in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and now unrest with Russia and China — so many conflicts. We pray and worry for years that our child is safe and sometimes endure months of not knowing if our child is even alive. There are the moms and dads that have suffered the worst pain in this world in burying a child. There are the children that are growing up without a parent who was taken by war; lost but never forgotten.
A real lifetime of service as a military dependent doesn’t get you medals, store discounts or even a simple thank you. The families of our veterans have done more than just ironing uniforms. They have changed their careers, dealt with many hardships and are truly veterans themselves.
This Fourth of July I want to thank every daughter, son, wife or husband, and grandparents of those who served. You have stood behind and supported our military personnel and veterans, which in turn has supported our country and its freedom. Happy Independence Day.