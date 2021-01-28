In the Jan. 22 issue of Southern Maryland News, Gloria Hawkins states the following in a letter to the editor: “In over 100 years, the NAACP has done nothing to eradicate racism.” I think most knowledgeable people don’t believe this to be true, but I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt and assume she’s too young to know about Brown v. Board of Education, the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act, Fair Housing Act, etc., and I suggest she study up on American history.
She also says, “If anything, they [NAACP] have encouraged it [racism] by ignoring their own prejudice and hatred."
The honest truth is that racism abides in even the best of us and the best of us dare to recognize it and root it out. Racism is the poison that is at the heart of the painful condition of our fractured culture.
There’s no question that someone’s definitely ignoring their own prejudice and racism, but it’s not the NAACP. Perhaps Ms. Hawkins should follow her own advice and “take a breath and look in the mirror.”
Sally Schofield, Chesapeake Beach