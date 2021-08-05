There is a pipeline being constructed that will bring nearly a million barrels of tar sands per day from Alberta, Canada, to Superior, Wis., and we need to stop the construction.
Let’s look at the facts: It was proposed in 2014 by Enbridge, a Canadian pipeline company responsible for the largest inland oil spill in the United States. Enbridge is building this new pipeline through the treaty territory of Anishinaabe peoples. Line 3 violates the treaty rights of these peoples. This pipeline will heavily influence climate change. Minnesota’s Department of Commerce found that the local market does not need Line 3 oil. We need to dismantle the old Line 3 and transition to a green economy.
I have been in contact with water protectors on the frontlines. This may feel hopeless, but there is a lot that we can do. So, what can you do?
If you can go to the frontlines, go. Here is a link with the information you need to get started: https://www.stopline3.org/hub.
Stopline3.org is a website with tons of resources and information. It’s filled with ways that you can take action. There are links for donations, petitions to sign, emails to send, calls to make and more.
We have to stop U.S. House Resolution 1374, a newly proposed federal law which could crush First Amendment rights nationwide by allowing law enforcement to legally kill water protectors in order to keep construction going.
We also need to get cameras and news crews to the frontlines immediately.
Thank you. Take action and use your voice.