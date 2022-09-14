For soup kitchens, food pantries and other food assistance organizations of Southern Maryland, their exhaustive efforts to mitigate food insecurity becomes an endless effort to provide assistance to those in need. One effort was buffeted by a recent shipment of 40,000 pounds of food aid recently delivered by local representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to End Hunger of Calvert County. This food was then distributed by End Hunger free of charge to various nonprofit food assistance organizations of all faiths.
With the end of government food aid grants rapidly approaching, the cost to provide food assistance will only increase. A large event is underway through a collective community effort to package 180,000 meals. Interfaith organizations across Southern Maryland are unifying in one of the largest efforts to date to feed our community.
In late September, hundreds of this community of faith will package nutritiously fortified meals and deliver to food assistance organizations throughout Calvert County, St. Mary’s County, Charles County and portions of Prince George’s County.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, over 1,200 volunteers at six locations will be packaging and boxing meals for delivery. Volunteers of all ages are needed, including children who can place stickers on bags and draw inspirational renderings on boxes. Additionally, students can obtain service hours towards graduation.
Sign up for the event at www.Justserve.org, look for the End Hunger logo after entering your zip code. We hope to see you there.
While many aren’t sure how to reduce the suffering during this challenging time, this community of faith in Southern Maryland is taking action to ameliorate the empty stomachs of our community. It is a labor of love, a service of sacrifice and work worth doing. This is what we do to create a unified community or, as we say in Calvert, "a commUNITY."
Know an organization that could benefit from this aid? Contact End Hunger for a donation.
Amy Uber, Chesapeake Beach
The writer is regional press director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.