When food is scarce, suffering follows.

For soup kitchens, food pantries and other food assistance organizations of Southern Maryland, their exhaustive efforts to mitigate food insecurity becomes an endless effort to provide assistance to those in need. One effort was buffeted by a recent shipment of 40,000 pounds of food aid recently delivered by local representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to End Hunger of Calvert County. This food was then distributed by End Hunger free of charge to various nonprofit food assistance organizations of all faiths.