I’m watching my country being torn apart and divided with hatred by activists throwing tantrums because they didn’t get what they wanted, endorsed and encouraged by politicians for political exploitation. And our biased media is exacerbating the trouble for ratings. It’s sad.
I am a very old Democrat born in Washington, D.C. I have lived and registered to vote, and voted in three states over my lifetime — Maine, New York and Maryland.
I am not a Democrat because of what they do or promise. I am a Democrat because I love this country.
I believe every citizen should have the right to vote and use that privilege to vote.
However, I do not believe that my birthplace of Washington, D.C., should become a state and a political swing state for further political exploitation.
I will suggest they should have representatives in Congress along with our territories based on the U.S. Census. Washington, D.C., and the territories could have one senator which would be the deciding vote in the Senate. Giving more power to the people, not the presidential elections.
George Washington’s "Farewell Address" to the country warned us about two party rule’s corruption. Look at our country, at our disputed elections. There has been cheating in all election because of political thirst for power and money. Sadly or luckily, an outsider broke the control of the party leaders. The arrogant, egotistical, opportunist former President Donald Trump picked upon my party’s promise to secure the border and won.
Too bad he was a poor loser and tried to overturn a legal election. I believe my party (examples of Al Gore, Hillary Clinton and a Nancy Pelosi) initiated the current ending of our peaceful transition of power.
Our elections should all be open and give independents and third party candidates a chance for better candidates. We’ve been getting what the parties want and money supporting politicians and the media.