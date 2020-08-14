The article “Road maintenance woes” was published July 24 in Southern Maryland News. The writer describes road issues, a bit of cable line that wasn’t completely buried and a crack in the playground — all reported by a resident of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates neighborhood in Calvert County.
I also live in the neighborhood and I think readers may get the wrong impression of it. So here is the CRE, the way I see it:
There are 62 miles of tree-lined roads that are great for walking, running and biking. Two sandy beaches are right on the Chesapeake Bay for all residents and include picnic tables, grills, swimming areas, fishing areas and space to launch kayaks. How many people can be on the bay in a few minutes from their home anytime? We are lucky.
There is also a neighborhood lake that had the water level lowered to repair the dam. According to the CRE lakes Facebook page, the dam is repaired and current weather filled the lake back up for fishers, boaters and kayakers. The water is tested and hopefully open to swimmers soon. The sandy beach is huge. The community garden is producing bumper crops of vegetable and flowers this year. The people I’ve met over twenty years of living here are friendly and considerate. Planned community activities should return once the coronavirus is under control.
As for the side roads, they used to be packed dirt, then were improved to tar and chip gravel, then a black sealant was applied. I see that road crews are busy this summer with continuing improvements. Main roads are paved. Someone in the administration once told me that some areas need to wait for improvement due to environmental regulations.
So, I for one will continue to enjoy the neighborhood — also, not a bad place to ride out the coronavirus. The way it looks to me.