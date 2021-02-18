The reality of a permanent community center for Prince Frederick has taken a major step forward. All Calvert County citizens should commend the Board of Calvert County Commissioners for providing funding in the fiscal 2022 capital budget for the engineering and design of this facility, followed by construction funding in fiscal 2024.
Calvert County’s Comprehensive Plan has long mentioned the need for this type of facility in the Prince Frederick town center and subsequent discussions on the Prince Frederick Town Center Plan have only strengthened support for this community center. Four years ago the Calvert County commissioners used both state and local funds to purchase land for what will become a one-of-a-kind community center facility in our county seat. This property encompasses enough land to provide space for not only a community center building but also a small park with outdoor amenities.
The property purchased is also within walking distance of some large town center communities and schools, including Calvert Senior High School, Burnt Oaks and Silverwood. This marks a major milestone in the advancement towards a permanent community center and park in our county seat.
But there is more — The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation has just released a survey seeking public input into what amenities to include in this new facility. This is the first time in the history of Calvert community centers when all County citizens have the opportunity to weigh in on just what amenities they want included in this new community center and park.
Wherever you live — from Dunkirk and Owings to Lusby and Solomons, not just Prince Frederick — your input is needed for this survey. While centrally located in Prince Frederick, this community center and park will provide opportunities for residents all across the county.
Let your ideas be known. Respond to the survey. Urge your friends and neighbors, encourage your children to take the survey. Click on the survey link here to make sure our voices are heard: www.calvertcountymd.gov/2828/HEB-Community-Center-Survey.
Remember a community center combined with a small park is a place for people of all ages to connect, exercise, unwind, educate, and learn – all in one space. Don’t pass up your chance to take part in the process, to take part in history.
So, please take the survey today.