Although responding to letters from my conservative friends is a little like playing whack-a-mole, I am impelled to do so out of fear that impressionable people might put credence in their more outlandish observations. The latest feverish fantasies appeared in the May 7 edition of Southern Maryland News.
First up is Vernon Gray, on whom we can depend to provide reams of data from which he draws erroneous conclusions. He begins with a treatise on dehumanization — supposedly being practiced by Democrats — and instead provides a textbook description of the operating principles and practices of former President Donald Trump.
He goes on to assert that Democrats are “fabricating guilt by association” and mischaracterizing the Jan. 6 rioters as domestic terrorists. He cites a portion of the U.S. Code which defines domestic terrorism, in part, as “acts … to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion.” The purpose of the mob that breached the Capitol was to prevent the certification of election results.
That seems to me to fit the definition nicely. Regrettably, he omits that Republicans have stonewalled efforts to form a commission to examine the events of that day. He ends by flogging the “stolen election” dead horse. If he has the incontrovertible proof that die-hard Trump believers everywhere have been looking for since last November, I would urge him to share it at his earliest convenience.
Then there is Bernadette Smith, whose take on COVID-19 leads me to believe that she must have become a cicada and spent the last year underground. In her view, there was no pandemic — I guess over 500,000 of our citizens just decided to leave without telling us where they were going — and the public health measures recommended by governments worldwide are “political propaganda disguised as public health messaging” and are really about “control.”
What is being gained by this control, and how the world’s governments managed to act in such nefarious coordination when they often can’t agree on the time of day, she neglects to tell us. Her hero is Dr. Michael Yeadon, a darling of the anti-vaxers, who characterized COVID-19 as “just a common and garden virus, to which the world overreacted.” Worldwide cases are currently estimated to be 160 million, with 3.3 million deaths, led by the United States with 582,000 deaths.
Just imagine what those numbers would have been without “overreaction.” Ms. Smith’s not-too-subtle message is that she doesn’t like government telling her what to do, even when it’s in her own best interest and that of her fellow citizens. The well-being of her neighbors is apparently subordinate to her concept of “freedom.”