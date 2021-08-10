Mr. Fred Lothrop's letter in the July 23 edition of Southern Maryland News has absolutely no rebuttal of well-known established facts. Our southern border is wide open, costing the U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars, inflation is killing the value of money we have saved for retirement, crime in our major cities is out of control and gas is over $1.25 more per gallon and climbing.
The facts are all well-known to the informed citizens. Mr. Lothrop in his letter just circles right back to all the liberal Democratic media's talking points of when former President Trump was in office — he's lying about everything, he said to inject hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against COVID-19, and comments on his appearance. Mr. Lothrop, Trump made no such proposal. Injecting hydroxychloroquine was a creation by the liberal media. Injecting hydroxychloroquine would only be considered by a total idiot. I guess Mr. Lothrop's worried for his Democratic voters.
Trump in the early phase of the COVID-19 outbreak relied on the so-called experts (Dr. Anthony Fauci) for information to release to the public, I now know Fauci was in a "cover-your-rear" mode due to his involvement, through the NIH, in funding this fiasco with our tax dollars to the Wohan lab for gain of function research.
Mr. Lothrop in his letter states when he sees President Joe Biden, he sees an 84-year-old male who doesn't color his hair, use facial make up or wear elevated shoes or use thick shoulder pads in his suitcoats or cheats at golf. Well Mr. Lothrop, with that statement you just insulted a large percentage of the elderly citizens, especially the senior women and the senior men who play golf.
Mr. Lothrop now I'll tell you what I see when I see the current president in his limited appearances with the press wearing a black facemask. I see an old, black dilapidated well-worn pain of speedos with part of a male appendage sticking out. And those little squinty, beady eyes makes me think a highly qualified urologist is needed as some thing isn't normal here.
Our enemies around the world also see what I see — a weak frail man with limited mental capacity. When Biden begins to speak I have absolutely no idea of what the heck he is trying to say, nor does any normal, sane person. In fact I understand my 26-month-old great-grandson talking just as well, if not better; I know he's going to improve with time. President Biden is not.
Donald L. Wallace, White Plains