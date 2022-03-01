A backward kind of credit is due The View's Whoopi Goldberg for her jaw-dropping claim on the Feb. 1 broadcast that race wasn't a factor in Hitler's "Final solution to the Jewish problem." Here are some fill-in-the-blanks for Whoopi: The Holocaust occurred because Hitler considered the Jews an inferior ____. In exterminating the Jews, Hitler hoped to create a master ____.
No help from the audience, please.
I naturally assumed an "education expert" was at least as knowledgeable as a not overly bright fifth-grader. I obviously overestimated Whoopi. An approximate transcript of her exchange with co-host Joy Behar appears below.
Goldberg: "Let's be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn't about race. No. It's not about race."
Behar: "They considered Jews a different race."
Behar's verbal nudge to Whoopi would have been a reasonably intelligent person's cue to change direction. Not Whoopi.
Goldberg: "It's not about race. It's not about race ... It's about man's inhumanity to man. That's what it's about."
There are Sephardim (Spanish) Jews, Mizrahim (Asian) Jews, and Black (Ethiopian) Jews. Whoopi, apparently, has a very limited frame of reference for the world's Jews.
If nothing else, her comments betray the hypocrisy of those on the left who only see people as voting "blocks" and groups, not as individuals.
Augustine wrote, “Jews have been scattered throughout all nations as witnesses to their own sin and to our truth. … Scatter them abroad, take away their strength. And bring them down O Lord.” This harsh rhetoric was echoed throughout the centuries by Christian leaders who blamed Jews for rejecting the Messiah. Throughout the centuries, atrocities, programs and massacres were justified on this basis.
On May 27, 1096, over 600 Jews were massacred in Mainz at the start of the first Crusade. In 1492, King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella signed the order to banish the Jews from Spain unless they converted at sword point to Christianity. The Protestant reformer Martin Luther called for the destruction of German Jewry: “First, set fire to their synagogues. … Second, I advise that their houses also be razed and destroyed.”
Fifteen centuries of anti-Jewish sentiment laid the foundation for the Holocaust. The Nazi's obsession with eugenics and racial superiority lit the fuse.
Professor Goldberg's statement blaming "man's inhumanity to man" whitewashes the single-minded determination of the Nazis. The gas chambers were built to exterminate Jews — not gay people or gypsies, or any of the four million "other" victims. Like the conscienceless mass-murderer who kills scores of people while targeting just one, the deaths of the four million non-Jews were incidental to the design and purpose of the gas chambers.
The Anti-Defamation League opened the door to this stupidity when it changed the accepted definition of racism from "the belief that a particular race is superior or inferior to another" to the far broader "marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people” in 2020. Since Jews are historically among the most successful members of society, they fall into the same oppressor category as whites and don't count.
Whoopi was really just saying what many progressives feel. Only racial or ethnic discrimination counts as oppression, and only against non-whites; consequently Jews can't be victims of racism, unless they are Black or brown.
I think Whoopi should stick to what she knows — reviewing weed for cannabis magazines.
Edward C. Davenport, Drum Point