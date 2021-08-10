Sally Schofield wrote and suggested in a Southern Maryland News letter to the editor last week that the Statue of Liberty should be torn down because “Lady Liberty no longer reflects our [GOP] beliefs about immigration or represents our attitudes toward immigrants.” She is entirely ignorant of the reason for the gift and symbolism of the statute, which has absolutely nothing to do with immigration.
The dedicatory tablet in the pedestal states: “A Gift from the People of the Republic of France to the People of the United States, this Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World Commemorates the Alliance of the Two Nations in Achieving the Independence of the United States of America and Attests their Abiding Friendship. Auguste Bartholdi, Sculptor. Inaugurated October 28th, 1886.”
The tablet of law bearing the date July 4, 1776, held in the left hand of the statue, commemorates the Declaration of Independence. The Statue of Liberty was not conceived and sculpted as a symbol of immigration.
The poem “The New Colossus” by American poet Emma Lazarus (1849–1887) was written in 1883 to help raise money for the construction of a pedestal for the Statue of Liberty. It played no role in the dedication of the statue in 1886. In 1903, the poem was cast onto a bronze plaque and mounted inside the pedestal’s lower level to memorialize the poet’s contribution.
The immigration policy of the United States is not a poem: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
We already have masses of the tired, poor and homeless not redeemed by “The Great Society” of the Democratic Party.
Ellis Island (1892-1924) to the north of Bedloe’s/Liberty Island is a true representation of lawful immigration. The “golden door” is not the unlawful entry across the U.S.-Mexico border permitted by the Democratic Party, which “no longer reflects our beliefs about immigration or represents our attitudes toward immigrants.” It is the Democratic Party, not the Statue of Liberty, which needs to be torn down.