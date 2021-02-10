How does a community say farewell to such an important milestone as Trico Clinical Services Ltd. in Maryland — previous located at 46940 South Shangri-la Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653 — which has helped so many individual for over 30 some years?
Founded by Dr. William E Arick, LCPC, NCC, and ACS, TRICO Corporation established in 1987 to provide counseling, care and prevention services to residents. It employed in partnership with mental health, medical and professional human services organizations.
The organization offered prevention services for mental health, substance abuse and youth delinquency problems through individual counseling, motivational and recreational groups. TRICO Corporations clinical division provided individual, family and group mental health services, as well to children, youths and persons with developmental disabilities.
The organization provided sexual abuse treatment, suicide prevention, crisis intervention, psychiatric medical care, and career and vocational counseling services, and more to mention just few of its outreaches, such as DOORS. Sadly, the Door program funded and instituted by Dr. Arick will close its program. Dr. Arick has helped many with suicide prevention, crisis intervention, and psychiatric medical care.
We all in this county, and the surrounding region, shall miss Dr. Arick greatly, and for this, I want to take this opportunity to let Dr. Arick know just how much he has meant to all who participated within his facility, whether in a medical capacity or volunteering for some of the group gatherings.
Shortly the doors will close to TRICO Mental Health Corporation, as Dr. Arick and his charming wife Nancy moves on to a new chapter of their life, where they will enjoy a retirement by the beach.
Let me once more iterate that Dr. Arick forever shall be greatly missed, and this county will feel the effects of Dr. Arick, moving to a leisurely way of life. I wish the entire Arick family a wonderful and enjoyable leisure past due so well deserving advance.
On behalf of all who knew Dr. Arick we say, “Farewell to a wonderful person, and may your life present you, with as much good quality as you have offered all those you sought for your assistance to achieve a better way of life. Remember us always, as we shall remember you and yours in return. Thank you for all you have contributed to all of Southern Maryland regions and especially to St. Mary’s County.