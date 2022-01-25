We would like to thank the people who tried to help us on Route 301 in White Plains at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. People tried to put out our burning car.
It was an impossible task, with danger to themselves.
I would like to thank three people in particular who came to extricate me, an 88-year-old man with disabilities, from our burning car. True first responders, Lt. Black and Officer Padgett, courageously appeared at my passenger side door and began lifting me out of the car, all while flames ran up the windshield in front of me. Flames at an arm’s length away are not comfortable, not like a fireplace.
A nurse, I believe her name is Billie Niehoff, rushed up to assist Lt. Black in getting me to safety in her car only yards behind our burning car. She backed her car to safety, where I took a photo of the vehicle in flames.
The only truly personally unpleasant experience was dealing with the towing company the police used. The officer said the police call the closest company after a vehicle collision. I would hope the county would also consider the courtesy of the towing company. We have no complaint about the driver, who we did not interact with.
If anyone taking pictures of my being being assisted to safety, I would like a copy. All I have is the one I took from the nurse's car.