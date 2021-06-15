The family of Kathleen Lohman would like to publicly thank the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Company 3 and Ladies Auxiliary for the beautiful tribute for Kathie Lohman who passed away on May 26.
Kathie was a member of the Waldorf ladies auxiliary for 55 years and the love and respect she earned over those years was apparent in every aspect of their tribute to her, right down to the last detail.
The display of the American flag between two firetrucks at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church brought tears to the eyes of many people. The presence of the fire chief saluting every car in the funeral procession and the Waldorf station’s escort to the burial site were exceptional. The repast prepared by the ladies auxiliary and the remembrances and honors presented touched everyone.
We would also like to thank Raymond Funeral Home and Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, the Rev. Alain Colliou, Therese Thiedeman, Carol Charnock and Crista Fawls for the beautiful piano music and vocals.
Susan Lohman, Waldorf