Dear fellow citizens of St. Mary’s County, friends and neighbors,
I want to thank all of you who came out and voted last week. The results confirm that there is a majority of voters in St. Mary’s County that share my traditional values and are willing to vote against their immediate financial interests in the best interest of the U.S.A. and Western civilization.
I am so proud of the way everyone in our county conducted themselves in the lead-up to the election, including those who voted with the majority in Maryland. Thanks also to the helpful and good-spirited poll workers at the Hollywood firehouse. You all help make St. Mary’s County a wonderful place to live.