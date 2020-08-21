We at The Charleston Senior Community want to send a huge and heartfelt thank you to The Washington Football Team for their generous support during the coronavirus pandemic. The Charleston is a resort-style assisted living community that caters to seniors in Southern Maryland.
Back in late March when the pandemic was ramping up across the country, it became clear that procuring the basic protective equipment needed to care for our vulnerable population could become problematic. As distributors warned us that shortages of masks, gloves, gowns and hand sanitizer were coming, guidance from the health department encouraged healthcare facilities to begin planning for these shortages using “outside the box” thinking to locate supplies when normal distributors were unable to deliver.
During a brainstorming session with our management team, someone mentioned that sporting venues may be an idea to explore that other facilities may not have thought about. They have medical facilities on-site, lots of food-service areas that use gloves and plenty of hand sanitizer stations as well. We decided to reach out to The Washington Football Team to see if there was any chance they would sell us some supplies to help us adequately stock up ahead of the approaching pandemic.
We left a message on a general inquiry voice mailbox explaining who we were and requested a call. Within 24 hours we received a call from a very helpful representative who had never received such a request, but assured us that they would personally take our request to the organization’s management team and see what could or could not be done. The next day, we received a call saying The Washington Football Team was willing to help with any supplies they had on-hand and would be in touch with us quickly. The following week, not only were they able to provide us with supplies, but the organization donated them to us. The Washington Football Team graciously provided us, free of charge, hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer, cases of medical and food-grade gloves, and thousands of disposable face-masks. Due to this incredible generosity, The Charleston Senior Community was ahead of the curve in terms of pandemic preparedness.
Since receiving these supplies several months ago, The Washington Football Team has regularly reached out to ask if there is anything else we need or any other way they could offer support. Thankfully, we have been in a great position to handle the pandemic and have not required further support, allowing The Washington Football Team to spread that support among other healthcare facilities who needed it.
The Management Team and Staff of The Charleston Senior Community would like to once again thank The Washington Football Team for being so supportive and showing that they genuinely care for the communities around them.