I was watching the telly last week when I saw our vice president lady, Kamala Harris, talking about us rural folks not being able to get copies of our IDs so we can vote because we don’t have access to copy machines at Kinko or Office Depot.
I really appreciate her concern for rural folks. I also thought it was quite nice of her to call us rural folks. I know she is a city girl and most big city folks call us uneducated hicks or country bumpkins. I know Ms. Kamala and her party have always been concerned that poor Black and brown folks do not have the ability to get IDs, and it is really nice of her to also be concerned for us rural folks.
I think I can put her concerns at rest for all previously mentioned folks. I lived on a farm while I was growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, and when I turned 16 and wanted my drivers license I went to the wooden box on the wall and rang up the local operator, Ms. Melva, who was also a second grade teacher in our school, and she put me in touch with the local DMV. You see, Ms. Kamala, it was fairly easy back then and I think it is even easier today.
I know as a VP you are a very busy lady and don’t have time to read the paper, but I read a poll the other day that a large percentage of our citizens, no mater their color or party, think showing IDs are important for our elections.
Ms. Kamala, bless your heart for being concerned about us poor folks, but we prefer you spend your time taking care of the crisis on the southern border rather than IDs and Jim Crow 2.0.
Which reminds me, I was going to ask you about this Jim Crow fella, but now I don’t have to because I talked to a fella the other day and he explained to me about this Jim Crow guy. He told me that the Democrat Party has had an ongoing relationship with his family since 1860s. I was totally amazed that relationship still exists with today’s party. He must be at least the great-grandson of the original Jim Crow. Just amazing.