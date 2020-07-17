There is no way I could even attempt to list all of the transformative experiences my family and I have had in America’s national parks and in state parks all over the United States. We love to camp and hike and we are lucky to have been able to show our children so many of the natural wonders of this beautiful country of ours.
Maryland has wonderful parks and open spaces, and while many entertainment venues are closed or adjusting to proper social distancing, the parks are where Marylanders are going to stretch their legs, have safe mini-vacations and breathe clean air. We have actually gone on three camping trips since campgrounds were reopened.
The coronavirus pandemic brings into sharp focus the need for strong leadership, and that’s why I’m grateful that Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), the majority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, represents our community. He has committed to pass the Great American Outdoors Act in July, which will provide critical funding for our natural refuges for generations to come. Thank you in advance, Congressman Hoyer, for your support of this important legislation.