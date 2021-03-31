St. Mary’s County NAACP #7025, in partnership with St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the St. Mary’s County Library, sponsored the ninth annual Southern Maryland HBCU College and Career Fair on Feb. 26.
In honor of African American History Month, we featured historically Black colleges and universities. Local colleges, career representatives and community support services also participated.
Special thanks to St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith and Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent, St. Mary's public school staff, St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell and library staff, and BJ Hall, NAACP branch president. Also thanks to our top financial sponsors, Southern Maryland Electric Corporation and the Rotary Club of Lexington Park.
Accolades to colleges and universities in attendance go to: HBCUs — Alabama State University, Allen University, Bowie State University, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Clark Atlanta University, Coppin State University, Fayetteville State University, Kentucky State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Saint Augustine's University, Savannah State University, South Carolina State University, Talladega College, The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Virginia State University; local colleges — College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary's College of Maryland, University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, University of Maryland Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and University of Maryland Global Campus; and others — Saint Vincent College and Webster University.
Information session presenters, panelist and moderators included Ava Morton, educational consultant at Keeping Students on Track; Thirza H. Morgan, CSM financial assistant advisor; Megan Rabie, CSM; Rebecca Russell, St. Mary's school system's College Access Program advisor; Diana Kraft, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center school counselor; Ruthy Davis, Regional Workforce & Business Development director at Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland; Wynne Briscoe, Maryland Small Business Development Center regional director; Melissa Chew, Teacher Academy of Maryland instructor; Kyrone Davis, Howard University assistant professor; Kimberly Belvin, test prep instructor at Chopticon High; and Chris White, college and career counselor at Chopticon High.
The career panelists were Michael Langton, CSM Center for Trades & Energy; Jamar “Omar” Staples (IT advisory); TaMar Bowers (automotive advisory); Elaine Hardee, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home director of human resources; Jimiere Smith, veterans home director of nursing; St. Mary's sheriff's Capt. Steven Hall; Dyotha Sweat (retired Navy); Jennifer Foxworthy (retired Navy); Tommy Herndon (Air Force); Theron Hudson (retired Navy); HBCU graduates Jahaira Dixon, Danielle Davis, Marsha Williams Howard, Corey Williams; and Young Entrepreneur Wynne Briscoe.
Moderators for the event were Mary Anne Bowman, Jill Hutchison, Sara Stephenson, Amy Ford and Michael Blackwell from St. Mary’s County Library, and Francine Hawkins, David Deaderick and Marsha Williams from NAACP Education Committee.
Career representatives included West Point Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, MDTA Police and SMECO.
Our deepest appreciation to Adrianne Dillahunt, St. Mary's public schools' equity assurance coordinator, who was the chair of the event, and our committee “team” in action Mia Bowers, Roderick Lewis, Tony Lawrence, Wynne Briscoe, Cynthia Brown, Darlene Barnes and Tania Jordon.
We appreciate the “community unity” that made this event a great success.
Janice T. Walthour, Lexington Park
The writer is the St. Mary’s NAACP education committee chair.