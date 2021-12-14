On behalf of the Church of the Ascension Food Pantry in Lexington Park, we would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the numerous individuals and organizations who contributed so much in the months of October, November and December.
Whether food donations (canned, dry goods or perishables) or financial contributions, you are making a difference in the lives of so many during these Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. The thousands of families and individuals who were on the receiving end felt they were not forgotten, and were most thankful that the community cared about their safety and happiness.
Specifically, the following groups, organizations and families contributed so much to the celebratory symbol of bounty: Patuxent Presbyterian Church, Club Pilates and Row House (Gary and Kathy McKay), St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Lexington Park substation, Christ Church Chaptico, The King’s Christian Academy, Boothe’s Heating and Air, Lexington Park United Methodist Church, Great Mills High School National Honor Society, Luther Lore, Scouting for Food Event, Pack 1203 and Troop 1203 Chartered by VFW Post 2632, Beta Alpha Beta Zeta Chapter, Weis Shoppers, JL Construction, Machinist Union 354, Walmart, Giant Food, Chick-fil-A, Wawa, Knights of Columbus, Naval Air Station Patuxent River chaplain’s office, Julie Snight, Linda Drury and Russell’s Bar.
Phyllis Greer, Leonardtown
The Rev. Greg Syler, Valley Lee
The writers are, respectively, director of the Church of the Ascension Food Pantry and rector of Church of the Ascension and St. George’s Episcopal Church.