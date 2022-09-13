On behalf of the St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP #7025, we thank all who made our annual Back to School Backpack and School Supplies Give Away at the Title I Parent and Family Engagement Conference a tremendous success. It was held on Aug. 13 at Green Holly Elementary School and over 500 backpacks and school supplies were provided for Title I schools in St. Mary’s County.

St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP #7025 donated and solicited donations to provide these free school supplies and backpacks. A special thank you to the many contributors and supporters who donated, and special recognition goes to the individuals and organizations who donated $50 to $2,500 or more to purchase backpacks and school supplies. These include: St. Mary’s County NAACP members, St. Mary’s County Health Department, Leonardtown Rotary Club (2022 Rotary Humanitarian Service Grant Award), Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's), Diana Little, St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, Teresa Butt, Restoration Free Gospel, Baldwin, Briscoe & Steinmetz PC, John and Linda Ball, Women’s Club of St. Mary’s County Inc., Amber Taylor, Omega Taylor, AnnMarie Abell, Amy Ford, Edward J. and Miriam Klapka, Barbara Bowman, Steve and Francine Hawkins, and Sharon Chadwick.