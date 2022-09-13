On behalf of the St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP #7025, we thank all who made our annual Back to School Backpack and School Supplies Give Away at the Title I Parent and Family Engagement Conference a tremendous success. It was held on Aug. 13 at Green Holly Elementary School and over 500 backpacks and school supplies were provided for Title I schools in St. Mary’s County.
St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP #7025 donated and solicited donations to provide these free school supplies and backpacks. A special thank you to the many contributors and supporters who donated, and special recognition goes to the individuals and organizations who donated $50 to $2,500 or more to purchase backpacks and school supplies. These include: St. Mary’s County NAACP members, St. Mary’s County Health Department, Leonardtown Rotary Club (2022 Rotary Humanitarian Service Grant Award), Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's), Diana Little, St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, Teresa Butt, Restoration Free Gospel, Baldwin, Briscoe & Steinmetz PC, John and Linda Ball, Women’s Club of St. Mary’s County Inc., Amber Taylor, Omega Taylor, AnnMarie Abell, Amy Ford, Edward J. and Miriam Klapka, Barbara Bowman, Steve and Francine Hawkins, and Sharon Chadwick.
Health and community resources for families were provided. They received information from social and emotional health agencies and community resources, "School Smart Tips" from author Shauna King, and attendees participated in workshops that provided information on parenting and discipline techniques. Information was provided in both English and Spanish.
Special appreciation goes to our partners and volunteers who helped to plan and provide information and services in support of preparing students and families for a successful school year. These include: St. Mary’s County Public Schools (Charlottis Woodley, director of Family and Community Engagement), Mary Ellen Kraese of the St. Mary's County Health Department, Jill Hutchison of St. Mary's County Public Library (and the special “Circus Science” performance for students by Gregory May), Howard Thompson and the Seafarers International Union Trainees at the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship.
Thank you also for support by NAACP volunteers at the event, including Brenda Coates, Michael and Lisa Blackwell, Alonzo Gaskin, AnnMarie Abell, Joan Cowan, Troy Cowan, Kylee Coto-McGhee, Linda Thomas, Tammy, Jacob, Matthew and David Waddell, Lynne Newkirk, Leslie Churilla, Vincent Churilla, Kim Sollers, Margaret Forrest, Darlene Johnson, Zsa Zsa Brown, ShelbyThomas, Cynthia Brown and Mia Bowers.
Monetary donations for school supplies received by July 15 were listed on the program. Donations supported free school supplies and the NAACP Claudia Pickeral Scholarship fund.
Janice Walthour, Lexington Park
The writer is interim president and education committee chair of the St. Mary's County NAACP branch.