Thanks to everyone who participated in and supported the 17th annual Joe Williams Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82 and the Sons of The American Legion Squadron 82.

In addition to being a past commander of Squadron 82, Joe Williams was a long time educator and football coach in the Charles County public school system and a friend to all he met. The tournament was held on June 23 at White Plains Golf Course with 34 teams comprised of 133 golfers participating. The weather was threatening early that morning but things cleared up long enough to complete the tournament.


  

