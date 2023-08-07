Thanks to everyone who participated in and supported the 17th annual Joe Williams Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82 and the Sons of The American Legion Squadron 82.
In addition to being a past commander of Squadron 82, Joe Williams was a long time educator and football coach in the Charles County public school system and a friend to all he met. The tournament was held on June 23 at White Plains Golf Course with 34 teams comprised of 133 golfers participating. The weather was threatening early that morning but things cleared up long enough to complete the tournament.
On a tie breaker, the Flagsin Group LLC team of Nikki Dickerson, Cas Dickerson, Kevin Bower Jr. and Gavin Cownell took first place honors with a score of 58. Second place went to the Hunan Star Restaurant team of Kwang An, Woody Delauder, Andy Gaynor and Ben Ganley who also had a score of 58. Third place winners with a score of 59 was the La Plata High School team of Rich Paoule, Keith Wood, Billy Wade and Dave Krex.
Winners of the men’s and women’s longest drive were Brian Dennis and Mandy Williams. Closest to the pin winners were Mark Williams, Danny Covell, Brian Dennis and Francis Reidy.
Gold sponsors included Jill and Brad Williams, Tony, Bob, Mary and Tim Williams, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82, United Metro Golf Carts, Frank Arrington, FGS LLC, Middleton Heating & Air Conditioning, Joson Fine Jewelry & Home Boutique Inc., Flagsin Group LLC (2), Jeff Sutten Consulting, La Plata High School, Hunan Star Restaurant and Dulaney Title and Escrow LLC. Bronze sponsors included Raymond Funeral Service, Southern Maryland Title, Newburg Service Center and La Plata Pharmacy.
In addition to the Gold and Bronze sponsors, the following individuals and organizations made donations of products or services which were given as door prizes during the dinner at the Post following the tournament: All Season Aire, Joanie Roberts, Chick-fil-A of La Plata, Rucci’s Italian Kitchen and Grille, AutoZone, Texas Roadhouse, Port Tobacco Marina & Restaurant, Green Turtle Sports Bar and Grill, Martin’s Service Station, White Plains Golf Course, Zentral Station Yoga, Joe Cooksey, and David and Kathleen Quade.
Over $9,300 was raised for American Legion and community programs, including the $3,000 Sons of The American Legion Squadron 82 Veterans Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a graduating senior of La Plata High School. Congratulations to John Alcorn Jr., the 2023 scholarship winner. Since its beginning in 2005, the tournament has raised over $130,000, including $43,000 in scholarships.
Thanks to Kevin Miga and the staff at the White Plains Golf Course for all their help. Once again, thanks to the sponsors, the many volunteers, and everyone who participated to make the 17th Annual Joe Williams Memorial Golf Tournament a great success.
Dave Tatman, Waldorf
The writer is the Joe Williams Memorial Golf Tournament chairman.