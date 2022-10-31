On behalf of our family, I thank elected officials, community leaders and all involved in ensuring that the roadway sign dedicated to Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville was posted and dedicated to honor his life, legacy and commitment to St. Mary’s County law enforcement and the community at large.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office graciously offered to assist the District 29 delegation in hosting the roadway sign dedication for Sheriff Somerville. The event was held on Friday, Sept. 16, at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. We were so excited to see over 100 family members, dignitaries and friends in attendance.
We are very appreciative of the accolades that our friend, the Rev. Gwendoline Bankins, made to express the impact he had on her and the community through the years. Gwen so eloquently stated, “The crowd here is reflective of our community. The intergenerational presence and diversity of color here are a reflection of his legacy.”
She continued, “He embraced community. Color wasn’t an issue. Even though he endured what he endured, it didn’t impact the way in which he policed our community, served our community and loved our community. He served. He had a servant’s heart.”
We are hopeful that seeing this roadway sign will not only honor his legacy but will serve as an example of “Community Unity.” It exemplifies how the community worked together to bring to light the contributions that African Americans such as “Joe Lee” have brought and are bringing to the history and development of St. Mary’s County.
In particular, we thank the Maryland Department of Transportation, District 29 delegation, St. Mary’s County commissioners, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County NAACP #7025, Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, Historic Sotterley, St. Mary’s County Library, St. Mary’s County Democratic Club, Waldorf Mission BBQ for the delicious food, and all who supported and took the opportunity to honor “Joe Lee.”
Delores Somerville, Loveville
The writer submitted this on behalf of the family of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville.