On behalf of our family, I thank elected officials, community leaders and all involved in ensuring that the roadway sign dedicated to Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville was posted and dedicated to honor his life, legacy and commitment to St. Mary’s County law enforcement and the community at large.  

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office graciously offered to assist the District 29 delegation in hosting the roadway sign dedication for Sheriff Somerville. The event was held on Friday, Sept. 16, at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. We were so excited to see over 100 family members, dignitaries and friends in attendance.