We, the Chopticon High School Class of 1970, recently had the pleasure of celebrating our 52nd year class reunion. We wish to thank all who helped with making our reunion a time of fun and fond memories.
And although we will certainly not remember all who we should thank, these are some:
The local media (radio, print, online) for your assistance with publicity;
Olde Breton Inn and the Olde Town Pub for hosting;
A special thanks to Marc Pirner, principle of CHS, for a wonderful tour of our alma mater. We reminisced about the old and marveled at the new. Please continue the fine job of maintaining CHS;
Arthur Shepard for arranging the tour;
Isabel Williams for the beautiful (and delicious) cake;
DJ Duncan Campbell for the great music;
Reunion Photography and Ferdinand Thomas for the photography;
Don Chandler for the livestream;
The Printing Press for the reunion brochures;
Whiteford Systems for the audio-visual system;
Jennifer Wenger for the floral arrangements; and
The faculty and staff of Chopticon High School beginning with Principal Levay and now Mark Pirner. We entered Chopticon High as young kids and left as maturing adults. Our hearts are here and we truly feel the pride inside.
And last, but, not least, we want to thank the Class of 1970. Most of the time it really is not the what, but the who. Thank you for being there.
Rodney Ashton of Waldorf, Joan Brown-Chandler of Nashville, Tenn., Delores Hill-Magnani of Lexington Park, Ellen Kane-Johnson of Lusby, Judy Guy of Clements, Janice Woodburn-Batts of Leornadtown, Yvonne Thompson of California, Sandra Thompson-Simmons of Leonardtown, Saundra Briscoe-Holt of Mechanicville, Lucy Ridgell-Caton of Mechanicsville, Billy Fitzgerald of Mechanicsville, Roy Chesley of Waldorf, Catherin Short-Washingtin of Texas, Dorothy Gilligham-Maorga of Clements, Larry Hill of Mechanicsville, Linda Gibson-Shepherd of Leonardtown, Massey Thompson-Rausch of Leonardtown, Michael Jordan of Upper Marlboro, Susan Johnson-Gagliardi of Morganza
The writers make up the Chopticon High School Class of 1970 Reunion Committee.