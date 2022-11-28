On behalf of the veterans and the community of Helen, I would like to express our most sincere appreciation and gratitude to everyone who came out to the Veterans Day celebration in Helen to pay tribute to all veterans of our armed forces and those still wearing the uniform and serving in active duty in country and abroad.

Mother nature and the remnants of Hurricane Lisa had an adverse impact on a number of planned Veterans Day activities, but it didn’t dampen the spirit, respect and honor due to our veterans. Through the generosity, support and cooperation of many, we were still able to hold our event under slightly different circumstances than usual but still achieving the goal and purpose intended — honoring all who served.