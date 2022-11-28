On behalf of the veterans and the community of Helen, I would like to express our most sincere appreciation and gratitude to everyone who came out to the Veterans Day celebration in Helen to pay tribute to all veterans of our armed forces and those still wearing the uniform and serving in active duty in country and abroad.
Mother nature and the remnants of Hurricane Lisa had an adverse impact on a number of planned Veterans Day activities, but it didn’t dampen the spirit, respect and honor due to our veterans. Through the generosity, support and cooperation of many, we were still able to hold our event under slightly different circumstances than usual but still achieving the goal and purpose intended — honoring all who served.
A special thanks to Capt. Douglas Burfield, executive officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, for serving as our guest speaker; the Rev Darryl Kemp, pastor Mt. Zion UMC and former U.S. Army chaplain; Knights of Columbus Father Andrew White Assembly 4th Degree Color Corp; Knights of Columbus St. Mary’s Council #1470; Rick Harding, soloist; Ernie Bell, master of ceremonies; NAS Pax River color guard; St. Mary's sheriff’s office color guard; Eddie Thompson, bugler; Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's); Commissioner President Randy Guy (R); Patrick and Cyndi Michael of Sunshine’s Catering; Tri-County Rentals; Suttler Post Farm; Tom Dixon; Catholic Cemeteries; Potomac Memorials; Mike Bowles; Robbie Newton; bluegrass music by Spoon Creek; Whiteford Systems; SMECO; David and Myssi Williams of Hill’s Store; Glenn Reisinger; Thomas Dennison; Bobby Johnson; Shawn Haynes; and the extended members of the Hill family for making this another successful year in honoring all who served.