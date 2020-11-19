I would like to take this opportunity to thank two local businesses for their support of our church’s Oysterfest on Nov. 7.
Serenity Farms on Rt. 231 in Benedict donated a pig for the Oysterfest, enabling our church to hold an oysterfest/pig roast.
Since no one at our church was able to roast the pig, Randy of Randy’s Ribs on Rt. 5 in Hughesville volunteered to roast the pig.
We thank these two businesses for their support of our church’s twice a year fundraising efforts and recommend that people shop at these locally-owned businesses.
Sidney O. Marcus, Benedict
The writer is the parish council president at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.