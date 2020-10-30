The members of American Legion Ridge Post 255 wish to express our appreciation for the outstanding efforts of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, Leonardtown barrack, to protect our community. In this time of turmoil, we are appalled at the treatment that law enforcement is enduring on a constant basis. The members of Ridge Post 255 have voted to publicly support our local law enforcement agencies. This is in line with the American Legion’s (national, state and local) stance on public safety.
Our membership salutes the often thankless job of keeping St. Mary’s County safe, and we want to extend a wholehearted “thank you” to the sheriff deputies of St. Mary’s County and to the MSP troopers of Barrack “Tango.”