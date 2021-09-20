On behalf of the St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP #7025, we thank all who made our Back to School Fair a tremendous success. It was held on Aug. 14 at John G. Lancaster Park. We celebrated our scholarship recipients by presenting those in attendance or family representatives with a “giant” check of $500 each. Recipients are Ava Brown (Leonardtown High School), and in honor of the late sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville, Taryn and Terrence Greenhow (Chopticon High School), Samaria Miles (Great Mills High School), Ebun Poopla (Great Mills High School) and George Rivers (Leonardtown High School). Each student received an additional $200 from Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's). A special thanks to Del. Crosby.
Partners in the event included St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Public Schools, St. Mary's County Library and the county's recreation and parks department. We distributed over 600 backpacks with supplies to St. Mary’s County school students in attendance and to county agencies and organizations for distribution.
Monetary donations for backpack purchases provided by the July 15 deadline were listed on the program. Donations after July 15 provided additional backpacks and monies to support the Claudia Pickeral Scholarship fund.
Resources were provided by Boy Scouts Troop 793 and Girl Scouts Service Unit 1013 (Vatanna and Katherine Gaines), Bye, Bye Bully (Zsa Zsa Brown-NAACP), Community Development Corporation (Viki Volk, Taylor Smith), Feed St. Mary’s (Linda Lymas and Charlie Wharton), Free Affordable Health Insurance — SEEDCO (Christy Taylor), Free Health Care Maryland Physicians Care — Medicaid (Shanna McClendon), Healthy Living Playground Fun and Gardening — University of Maryland Extension (Erin Jewell and Mariah Rose Dean), Health & Nutrition (Andrea Hamilton of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital), the county health department: COVID-19 vaccinations (Quinn Alsheimer), the health department's Chronic Disease Information, which provided tobacco/vape information and screening for breast and colon cancer (Caitlin Kirkpatrick), mental health (Maryellen Kraese), Keeping Students on Track (Ava Morton) “Keep Up with Your Kids — Help them Thrive” by the Literacy Council (Susan Brookbank), Managing Emotions-Pyramid-Walden (Laura Webb), Community Mediation Center (Mia Bowers), Minority Outreach Coalition (Nat Scroggins), St. Mary's public schools' Organizing for Middle School (Deborah Dennie), Organizing for pre-K, Judy Center (Wendy Binkley, Freneta Carson), kindergarten through Grade 5 (Rebecca Schou), high school (Bee Jay Dothard), school safety (Mike Wyant) sheriff’s office (COPS program), and Resources for a Successful School Year (Meddo Swaby, John Davis, Charlottis Woodley and Kate Weaver, Annette Wood), recreation and parks staff, voter registration (League of Women Voters) civic engagement — Flash Bingo (I Am St. Mary’s Democratic Women), St. Mary’s Caring (Kristine Millen) What the Library Has to Offer (Lexington Park Library's Elisa Mattingly and Jenna Berry), YMCA (Marcia Greenberg, Joan Cowan) and music (Roy Johnson).
Education and Planning Committee members thanks go to Adrianne Dillahunt, Alonzo Gaskin, AnnMarie Abell, Anthony Branch, Teri Branch, Catherine Gardiner (intern), Charlottis Woodley, Dania Rothwell, Darlene Barnes, David Deaderick, Delores Wilson, Francine Hawkins, Jeanette Pettit, Joanna Bartow, Kelly Hall, Leslie Churilla, Lisa Blackwell, Marcia Greenberg, Margaret Forrest, Marsha Williams, Maryellen Kraese, Meddo Swaby, Merideth Taylor, Mia Bowers, Michael Blackwell, Roderick Lewis, Zsa Zsa Brown, Sylvia Brown, Tony Lawrence, Linda Thomas, Shellnice Hudson, Dorothy Waters, Brenda Coates, Beverly Fenwick, Rose Frederick, Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship, Kappa Alpha Psi, Tau Lambda-Lambda, Omega Psi Phi Inc., Henry Churilla, Lynn Newkirk, Alisha Swann, Divas & Flaming Knights Motorcycle Clubs and the state’s attorney’s Office.
William "B.J." Hall, California
Janice T. Walthour, Lexington Park
The writers are the president and vice president of the St. Mary's County Branch of the NAACP.