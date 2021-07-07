The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County sends much appreciation to Southern Maryland News for the article advertising our Spring Clothing Drive, as well as including our drive in your Events section. Your post enabled our 501 ©(3) nonprofit organization to reach hundreds of residents of our county.
The tremendous support of the St. Mary’s County donors helped us raise $1,672.65 in support of our many charitable works: funding of scholarships for our deserving high school seniors who need financial assistance for college, warm clothing and shoes for our younger student residents, support of the St. Mary’s Hospice Tree Festival fundraiser, support for the Greenwell Foundation’s therapeutic riding program, support of Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home, the Historic Sotterley Plantation and Save the Bay projects, as well as“Feed St. Mary’s and St. Mary’s Caring.
New members are always welcome to join us in our efforts. We meet the fourth Monday of each month to organize our efforts and share lunch and camaraderie. For more information, please contact Carol Evans at 301-994-0352.