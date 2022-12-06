The 15th annual Friends of the Poor Walk was held on Oct. 8 in Leonardtown. Thanks to your help and generous support, the event raised $14,381.31 for the local St. Vincent de Paul Societies in St. Mary’s County. This money stays in the local St. Vincent de Paul Conferences to be used for direct and immediate aid to those in need.
We would like to thank the following individuals and businesses for their support.
Gold sponsors were 84 Lumber, Parlett Affiliated Companies, Martin’s Auto Tech, St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, William J. Fitzgerald, Chesapeake Custom Embroidery & Screen Printing, Printing Press, Bushmill Band, In Memory of Gregory and Marilyn C. Ridgell, SMECO, Town Cleaners, Leonardtown Knights of Columbus, Burch Oil, Denison Landscaping, Century 21—Tracey Summers and AACOM-American Association Of College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Silver sponsors were Wathen’s Electric, Wathen’s Plumbing, Jerry Lewis Roofing, Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) and Anne and Ernie Bell.
Bronze sponsors were Tim and Kathy Miller, Dorsey Law Firm, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Steve Richardson of Seventy 2 Capital Wealth Management/Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, Matthew and Margaret Menard, Pizza Hotline, Cheseldine Management Consulting and Immaculate Conception Knights of Columbus.
Other donations came from Rose Miller, IC Angels Ladies Auxiliary, Dugan, McKissick & Longmore, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Blairs Jewelry & Gifts, Dunkin Donuts, HARK-Heartfelt Acts of Random Kindness Group.
Door prizes were donated by Heavenly Presents, Frances Dicus, Hong Kong Buffet, Leonardtown Old Towne Pub, Ledo Pizza, Barbara Brown, Salsa’s Mexican Cafe, Foxy Fish, Gatton’s Barber Shop, Gloria Ramos, Kathy Miller, Ace Hardware and The Good Earth Natural Foods.
Silent auction baskets were donated by Kevin’s Corner Cafe, Starbucks, Halo Hair Care Studio, G& H Jewelry, Kathy and Tim Miller, Ladies of Charity of St. Aloysius Church, Sue Johnson, Joan Goyco, Allure Hair Design, Teresa Andrasik, Immaculate Conception St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Inies Coffee, St. Aloysius St. Vincent de Paul Society Anmarie Lippert, Immaculate Conception Quilters, Phyllis and Mike McCauley and Denison Landscaping.
We would also like to acknowledge and thank the following individuals: Jimmy Dicus and Jamie Thomas for their help and support every year. Thank you to Father Andrew White School and the Rev. David Beaubien for allowing us to hold the walk at school. Thank you to the town of Leonardtown for all of their assistance. Thank you to Emily Belanger for organizing a wonderful brunch and to the Ladies of Charity at St. Aloysius Church for serving. Thank you to Mickey Ramos, Rex Combs, Dennis Logan and Frank Taylor for providing the music.
Thank you to the Leonardtown Rescue Squad for being there in an event of an emergency and to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their support. Thank you to the Maryland State Police — Faith and Blue. Thanks to Walter Johnson, Peggy Menard, Kathy and Tim Miller, Gloria Ramos, Karen O’Conner, Rose Miller, Mike and Phyllis McCauley, Carol Frazier, Deb Bellevue, Anmarie Lippert, Peggy Wathen, Ernie Bell and Al Saunders for all their help.
Thank you to all of our event day volunteers. You all are so courteous and professional and truly appreciated. Thank you to all the walkers who participated. This event is successful because of the caring people in our community who come out and support the walk. You are making a difference in people’s lives. Thank you.
Patty Belanger, Hollywood
Joan Goyco, Leonardtown
The writers are co-chairs of the Friends of the Poor Walk in Leonardtown.