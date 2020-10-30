In today’s society, police officers really are taking a beating literally and verbally. As you have heard many times, the “bad” cops are few compared to the exceptional individuals who put that badge on everyday and risk his/her life without hesitation.
On behalf of my family, I want to publicly thank Trooper Casey Ruth of the MD State Police Barracks in Prince Frederick for caring about my elderly mother who fell walking home.
Trooper Ruth stayed with her kept her calm and explained what was happening. Her responsibility ended when my mother was placed in medical care. She could have walked away, filed her report and gone on to the next call.
But she didn’t.
She took the time to take my mother’s groceries and her cane (cane cost $40) to her apartment and put the refrigerator items away. My mother didn’t lose her groceries or her cane thanks to Trooper Ruth. Trooper Ruth kept me advised of what was happening as mother was prepared for MedStar flight to Shock Trauma.
There were so many times she could have walked away but she cared enough to do what she felt needed doing for the victim. For us who live in Calvert County, I hope each realizes how fortunate we are to have the quality of law enforcement officers we have, both state and county.