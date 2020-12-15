On behalf of Church of the Ascension’s food pantry, I would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the numerous individuals and organizations who donated during the months of November and December.
Whether you gave food donations (canned, dry goods or perishables) or financial contributions, you made a difference in the lives of many during this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. The families and individuals who were on the receiving end felt they were not forgotten — and they, and we, are so grateful for your care and support. Thank you.
The following groups, organizations and families contributed to the celebratory symbol of bounty: the Simpson family, Pamela McIntyre, Geoffrey Engle, Patuxent Presbyterian Church, Our Lady’s Catholic Church, Club Pilates and Row House (Gary and Kathy McKay), Lexington Park COPS Unit, Rob and Toni Vargo, Jobs Daughters, Friends of Ava Ciabs, Christ Church Chaptico, VX-23 Junior Enlisted Mess of Patuxent River Naval Air Station, The King’s Christian Academy, Ally Boothe (Boothe’s Heating and Air), Lauryn Ridley and Pre-Med Club at SMCM, the Rev. Lori Hays of Lexington Park United Methodist Church, Cub Scout 561, Boy Scout Troop 303, Scout Troop 3013, Pack 1203 and Troop 1203, Jake Friess of Troop 2819 for Eagle Scout Project, and Girl Scout Service Unit 10-13.
The Rev. Greg Syler
The writer is rector of the Church of the Ascension.