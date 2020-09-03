St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith tells us that “Any symbol that silences someone else is not tolerated.” The irony of this statement is completely lost on Mr. Smith. He is essentially saying that we will silence any speech that we find to be offensive. I am old enough to remember when the ACLU went to court to protect marching Klansmen arguing that the speech that most needed protection was that with which the majority disagreed.
In today’s cancel culture, we have people arguing the converse, that we need to silence speech in order to protect it. This is patent nonsense and the fact that a superintendent of our public schools would espouse such unconstitutional claptrap says a lot about the poor quality of our public schools. You can make a constitutional argument for banning all political speech in certain circumstances, particularly in public schools where minor children do not enjoy the full rights and privileges of citizenship yet. What you cannot ever do is have a government agency selectively silence only political speech that they disagree with. This is the most offensive act of all. The antiseptic for offensive speech is more speech, not less.