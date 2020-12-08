Congratulations to China and to the rest of America’s enemies both foreign and domestic. The Chinese investment in Hunter Biden of $1.5 billion with kickbacks to his father turns out to be cheap at the price. Having a United States president as their stooge on their payroll is Xi Jinping’s dream come true. No doubt, they are celebrating in Beijing, Venezuela and Moscow.
In return, what Americans get is a 78 year old corrupt, senile, has-been politician whose only successful accomplishment in 48 years of public office is in enriching himself and his crime family. Should Joe Biden become leader of the “free world”, he will be running the U.S. government and become our nation’s commander-in-chief. This is the guy we will be entrusting our government’s operation, our country’s economy and the safety of ourselves and our children.
Never mind that he is incapable of organizing a yard sale or that he has an attention span of a gnat. Be that as it may, I for one look forward, when after he has finished his presidency and America, to reading his best selling authorized tell-all biography “The Art of the Steal.”