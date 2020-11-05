When schools closed at the beginning of the pandemic “for two weeks, to flatten the curve,” I never would have imagined that seven months later I would be fighting so hard to regain the basic right to a public education for my children.
Our Calvert County Public School teachers are amazing and are going above and beyond to try to make online education a positive experience for our kids. However, no amount of well-intentioned remote teaching can counteract what is simply not working.
Families grapple daily with rampant technology issues, excessive screen time, and lack of individualized instruction for their students. Serious mental health crises are rising among our youth as they struggle with the loss of socialization, structure and opportunity. Worst of all, many students have been effectively lost to the education system and are simply not participating in remote learning at all.
Perhaps these sacrifices would be worthwhile if the risks associated with COVID-19 were extreme for our children. But the truth is, while there is some minor risk involved with returning to school, our children are the cohort least at risk from COVID-19 and most at risk from dangers associated with ongoing lack of structured, in-person education. Public health experts have said over and over again that schools can open safely and they should open safely.
Joseph Allen, associate professor of exposure science at Harvard, was recently quoted as follows: “We are failing. Kids out of school — and I’m talking about K-12 schools — is a national emergency and it is not being treated as such. [The risk from COVID-19] is important, but it actually can be managed and very few are talking about the risks of kids being out of school.” See: https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2020/10/is-the-slow-approach-to-reopening-schools-failing-kids/.
Myself and many other parents are wondering why this failure is happening in our county, where our infection rates have been consistently low and we historically have a fantastic school system. How is it that bars, restaurants and stores are open with fewer and fewer restrictions, most individuals are back to their normal work life, and yet our high school students in Calvert County are not slated to return to school in person until February — even then only part-time, and only if the board of education approves that plan?
How have our students fallen to the very bottom of our county’s list of priorities? Who is responsible for this failure? Is it the board of education, which has repeatedly rejected plans to return kids to school? Is it the school district itself, which has had since March to adapt to “the new normal” yet has fallen short in coming up with a palatable plan for safe return? Is it the county health department, which has instituted such stringent restrictions on transportation and other essential school systems that returning to school seems like a logistical impossibility? Is it the teachers’ union, which is so focused on teacher safety that they have lost sight of the needs of the students they are paid to teach?
As families and as a community, we are tired of trying to figure it out. We are tired of trying to make accommodations for our children’s education that should not have to be made. We are tired of wondering why we are paying exorbitant property taxes for an excellent education that our children are not receiving. In the end, it doesn’t really matter who is responsible for the failure. The bottom line is that the biggest threat our children face today is not COVID-19. It is the unending and unnecessary hiatus from the education they deserve.