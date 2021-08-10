I am old enough to understand that Calvert County is not what it used to be, and mature enough to know it will never be what it can be or should be. The county is made up of people who love independence, open spaces, country living, decent hard-working people, and ignorant Republicans that are truly disrespectful.
If truth be told, I am quite sure that the rag tag, hillbilly, white nationalist group of caucasian ogres running the county wishes they possessed a percentage of the intelligence and humanity that the Biden administration demonstrates daily. As a past resident of Owings, I really am offended by the signs displayed by the Republican Party for all to see.
The signs have no taste, are disrespectful and reduce the quality of the county to that of a third world country. If these useless, consciously stupid people feel such a love for their country, why do they continue to display such hatred to the system we all pledge our allegiance too?
It is sad that white men and women in this country are so hurt by the new administration, while worshipping a person that allowed over 600,000 people to die as he continued to spread his lies. This Republican Party is no more than a 1945-era white social club that feels they are above the law, while demonstrating sub-human qualities. They take land by changing laws and increasing taxes, they get elected by deterring the vote and they hold positions that they are not competent to hold.
The disrespectful signs and billboards need to come down and not be replaced. They are foul, disrespectful and disgusting. In a beautiful county where intelligent living on the Chesapeake should be a special peace on earth, the Republicans of Calvert County violate every commandment of human decency.
Troy O. Hawkins, Hanover