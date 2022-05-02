I think I will try to make something today and will start with a glob of mostly fat. This fat will be called the brain and will control the actions and thoughts of what I am going to make.
Since the brain is so important, I will build all around it with bone. I will call this the head.
Next I want my creation to be able to see, so I will add an eye to one side of the head. Maybe three eyes? No, I will settle for two eyes near the top of the head. I’ll add a couple of eye brows. It would be nice if it could close the eyes to sleep, so I will add eyelids that open and close. I want to be able to hear. I think two ears would be good; one on each side of the head.
The head is going to want to move around so it will need a pair of legs. I will need to make arms with fingers so that my creation can do many things. The arms and legs can’t be loose and wobbly. I will strengthen them with bone. I will attach the arms and legs to a body and run a strong piece of bone all down the back of the body.
My creation will need oxygen to keep it going. It will need to get oxygen from the air. I will call it a nose and lungs. I will place the nose right below the eyes in the middle of the face and the lungs in the upper body. The lungs will extract oxygen from the air through the nose.
Now I need a way to move the oxygen all around the body so I will add blood to carry the oxygen to all the cells in the body. And I will need something to pump the blood around the body so I will add a heart. As long as the heart keeps pumping the body will be fine. I will extend some bones around the front of the body to help protect the heart and lungs.
Now I need to provide some kind of fuel to give the the body energy. What kind of fuel? I will use all kinds of plants and some animal meat. How do I get it into the body to nourish all the cells? I will put a mouth right below the nose. It will open to be able insert the food for fuel. In order to get the most out of the food I will provide teeth to chew the food up fine so as to be able to extract the most nutrients. I need to make a stomach to start to breakdown the food further so we can extract the nutrients.
The body is much more complicated than what is written here. Who could ever devise such a thing?