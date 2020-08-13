What is the source of racism? It is the bogus concept of the existence of human “races.” For too long, it has cultivated prejudice against people of a supposed different race, an imaginary heterogeneity. The 500-year-old idea of distinct human races provided a rationalization for the social, economic, legal and political subjugation of people. Racial superiority is fiction. This pretext has fostered the exclusion, exploitation, expulsion and extermination of victimized peoples. The concept of distinct human races is evil.
The biological theory of race scientifically ended with the findings of DNA studies. The American Association of Physical Anthropologists writes, “Humans are not divided biologically into distinct continental types or racial genetic clusters. Instead, the Western concept of race must be understood as a classification system that emerged from and in support of European colonialism, oppression and discrimination. It thus does not have its roots in biological reality, but policies of discrimination. The belief in races as a natural aspect of human biology and the institutional and structural inequities that have emerged in tandem with such beliefs are among the most damaging elements in human societies.” Human races are scientifically illegitimate.
Sociology is perpetuating the falsehood of races. According to the American Sociological Association, “Sociology uses and critiques the concepts of race and ethnicity, connecting them to the idea of majority and minority groups and social structures of inequality, power and stratification. ‘Race’ refers to physical differences that groups and cultures consider socially significant.” Races are nothing more than an artificial and arbitrary social construct and those who espouse it are racists.
Why are children taught the fabrication of races in the context of so-called “diversity,” which accentuates distinct identities and a heightened sense of separateness? It is comparable to teaching tribalism. Why are children misled to believe that dissimilarities in physical appearance are visible signs of different races? They are being made color-conscious instead of colorblind. The metaphorical idiom “don’t judge a book by its cover” equally applies to human beings. What distinguishes people are their individual experiences and character, not their physical differences.
Read “Understanding Race and Privilege” at the website of the National Association of School Psychologists to understand how school children are being inculcated, indoctrinated and racialized (www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/diversity/social-justice/understanding-race-and-privilege).
Just as people stopped believing in witchcraft, an end must come to the acceptance of the false social science concept of human races. Those who preach of unifying Americans can begin by renouncing and banishing it. Those opposed to doing so are undoubtedly profiting from social divisiveness.